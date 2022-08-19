English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE: What To Do If Global Commodities Market Revives?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    DOLO makers spent Rs 1,000 crores on freebies to doctors to get drug prescribed, SC told

    Sanjay Parikh who was representing the Federation of Medical & Sales Representatives Association alleged that doctors were prescribing an irrational dose combination citing a CBDT report.

    News18
    August 19, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST
    Dolo

    Dolo


    DOLO, one of the most common drugs that Indian households stock up on, was a matter of discussion at the Supreme Court yesterday where bold allegations were made against the makers of the drug. FMRAI - a body of medical representatives alleged that the pharma company that makes DOLO spent Rs 1,000 crores in the form of freebies to doctors as incentives for them to prescribe the drug.

    Sanjay Parikh who was representing the Federation of Medical & Sales Representatives Association alleged that doctors were prescribing an irrational dose combination citing a CBDT report. Elaborating on the issue, Parikh also told the bench comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna “the market price of DOLO upto 500mg is regulated, however the dosage beyond 500mg can be priced at the will of the manufacturer and in a bid to increase profits, freebies were given to doctors to get them to prescribe the DOLO 650 mg.” This Parikh claimed was an ‘irrational dose’.


    The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had on July 13 accused the makers of the Dolo-650 tablet of indulging in “unethical practices" and distributing freebies worth about Rs 1,000 crore to doctors and medical professionals in exchange for promoting products made by the pharmaceutical group. The claims were made after the Income Tax department had on July 6 raided 36 premises of the Bengaluru-based Micro Labs Ltd across nine states.


    DOLO is a household name and became more popular during the pandemic as the anti-fever drug that was widely used. This echoed with DY Chandrachud who said “This is not music to my ears because that’s what I had when I had Covid as well.”


    The central government representative ASG KM Nataraj argued that “there is separate legislation, under which they are not entitled to set up these things and as per Finance act all these freebies can’t amount to tax benefits adding that they don’t get any deductions.”

    The hearing comes after a plea by the FMRAI seeking direction to give statutory backing to the Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) so as to ensure transparency and accountability. The bench then asked additional solicitor general to file his response to the plea by the petitioner in 10 days and gave one week time, thereafter, to the latter to file his rejoinder. Terming it a ‘serious matter’, Justice Chandrachud said the case will further be heard again on September 29.

    Close

    Related stories

    News18
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Dolo #drug #freebies
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 08:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.