Dollar up as data shows U.S. economy grew strongly in Q4

Reuters
Jan 26, 2023 / 09:04 PM IST

The dollar edged higher against the euro on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy maintained a strong pace of growth in the fourth quarter, even as momentum appears to have slowed towards the end of the year.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9% annualised rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance fourth-quarter GDP growth estimate. The economy grew at a 3.2% pace in the third quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rising at a 2.6% rate.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 186,000 for the week ended Jan. 21.

"A somewhat mixed picture painted by the U.S. data," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital in London.