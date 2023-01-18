 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Dollar steady, yen slips as traders brace for BOJ policy decision

Reuters
Jan 18, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

The 10-year yield on Japanese government bond breached the BOJ’s ceiling for three straight sessions to Tuesday, leading to a wave of emergency bond buying by the government.

investors eagerly await the Bank of Japan’s policy decision, which could set the stage for Tokyo to end its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The US dollar steadied on January 18, while the yen slipped as investors eagerly awaited the Bank of Japan’s policy decision, which could set the stage for Tokyo to end its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The central bank stunned the market last month by raising its cap on the 10-year yield to 0.5% from 0.25%, doubling the band it would permit above or below its target of zero. Since then, speculation has swirled that the BOJ was likely to tweak its yield curve control (YCC) policy further.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.56% versus the greenback at 128.83 per dollar on Wednesday, easing off the seven month high of 127.25 it touched on Monday. The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven dollar against six peers, was flat at 102.400.

Kristina Clifton, a senior economist and senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said the meeting is likely to result in large volatility in currency markets, pointing out that a dovish stance could see dollar/yen surge by 2?5 yen.

”By contrast any policy tweak may again be interpreted by markets as a step towards policy normalisation, pulling dollar/yen lower, potentially sharply lower,” Clifton said.

The 10-year yield on Japanese government bond breached the BOJ’s ceiling for three straight sessions to Tuesday, leading to a wave of emergency bond buying by the government.