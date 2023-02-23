 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar steady as data points to higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:01 PM IST

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell in the week ended Feb. 18, decreasing 3,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 192,000, according to the Labor Department.

One dollar note sheet after being printed by an intaglio printing press at the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, DC, US. (Source: Bloomberg)

The dollar was steady against its major peers on Thursday, as new data showed a still-tight U.S. labor market, underpinning convictions that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening may be far from over.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, modestly rose 0.02% to 104.52, slipping below the 104.68 high seen in late morning trading in Europe but little changed since yesterday's session.

The index climbed 0.36% on Wednesday as minutes from the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting showed nearly all policymakers favored a slowing in the pace of interest rate hikes, but also indicated that curbing unacceptably high inflation would be the "key factor" in how much further the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate would need to rise. That rate is currently in the 4.50%-4.75% range, having risen rapidly from the near-zero level in March 2022.