Dollar rises after tumbling on SVB collapse, with CPI data approaching

Reuters
Mar 14, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

The dollar edged higher in calmer trading on Tuesday, after tumbling on Monday following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Tuesday's consumer price index (CPI) figures, due out at 8.30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), have the potential to drive further volatility in global markets. They come a day after fears of a potential banking crisis caused traders to rapidly scale down their expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The euro was last 0.08% lower at $1.072 as the greenback bounced. It hit a one-month high of $1.075 on Monday and rose 0.85% across the session.

The dollar was up 0.61% to 134.02 yen , reversing some of Monday's 1.38% slide.