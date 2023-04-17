 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar jumps after strong New York manufacturing survey

Apr 17, 2023

The dollar edged higher on Apri 17 after the April survey of business activity in New York state rose for the first time in five months and bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in May.

The dollar index, a measures of the currency against six major peers, rose 0.443% after the Empire State Manufacturing index shot to 10.8 from -24.6 in March, far higher than expectations of -18 in a Reuters poll of 35 economists.

The new orders index rose 47 points to 25.1, while the shipments index added 37 points to 23.9, substantial increases after they had declined in recent months, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said.

"It's the best reading since last July with a big jump in orders and has taken the dollar higher on this," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.