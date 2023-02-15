Dollar gains broadly after strong US retail sales

The dollar extended gains after data showed US retail sales rose sharply after two straight months of monthly declines, suggesting that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for some time.

US retail sales surged 3 percent last month. Data for December was unrevised to show sales dropping 1.1 percent as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would increase by 1.8 percent, with estimates ranging from 0.5 percent to 3 percent.

The dollar rose 0.6 percent against the yen to 133.91 yen.

The euro, meanwhile, extended losses against the dollar, and last traded at $1.0692, down 0.4 percent.

The dollar index also increased gains to 103.78, up 0.5 percent.

Reuters