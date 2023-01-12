 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Dollar falls to nearly 9-month low vs euro after U.S. inflation data

Reuters
Jan 12, 2023 / 08:26 PM IST

The data showed that prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December.

The U.S. dollar tumbled to a nearly 9-month low against the euro on Thursday after U.S. inflation data indicated prices were on a sustained downward trend, lifting expectations that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive going forward with rate hikes.

The data showed that prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December.

The consumer price index (CPI) dipped 0.1% last month, marking the first decline in the data since May 2020, when the economy was reeling from the first wave of COVID-19 infections.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast no change in the CPI.

Price pressures are subsiding as the U.S. central bank's fastest monetary policy tightening cycle since the 1980s dampens demand, and bottlenecks in the supply chains ease.

"Three months of relatively lighter core inflation figures are starting to form a trend ... one that could spur the Fed to slow the pace of tightening further on February 1," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.