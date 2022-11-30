 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar dips as jobs growth disappoints before Powell speech

Reuters
Nov 30, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST

The dollar index added to earlier losses after the ADP National Employment report showed that U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in November, suggesting demand for labor was cooling amid high interest rates.

The dollar slipped on Wednesday as an estimate of jobs gains in November missed expectations before a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

It briefly pared some losses, however, after data showed that the U.S. economy rebounded more strongly than initially thought in the third quarter, with gross domestic product increasing at a 2.9% annualized rate.

"You have the data potentially reaching a turning point, which is celebrated by the market because it reinforces that expectation that the Fed is not only downshifting, but maybe yields are nearing a limited runway in terms of how much more tightening there is to go," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Investors are focused on whether Powell will give any new indications that the U.S. central bank may be nearing the end of its tightening cycle when he speaks on Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar index has fallen to 106.39 from a 20-year high of 114.78 on Sept. 28 and is on track for its biggest monthly loss since September 2010 as investors look toward the U.S. central bank reaching a peak rate early next year.