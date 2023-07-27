Does Tamannaah Bhatia own 'world's 5th largest diamond'? What actor said

Tamannaah Bhatia has worked extensively in the southern film industry and has starred in the "Bahubali" movies. (Image credit: tamannaahspeaks /Instagram)

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia debunked rumours that entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of actor-producer Ram Charan, presented her with the world's fifth-largest diamond, estimated to be worth a whopping Rs 2 crore back in 2019.

A photo of Bhatia, wearing the massive rock, was taken during a photoshoot four years ago, and has once again gone viral, with the actor putting an end to the speculations and set the record straight. She took to her Instagram Stories to share the picture once again, and this time, she clarified that it was in fact a bottle opener, and not a real diamond.

"Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photoshoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond. #GirlsLikeToClickPics," Tamannaah wrote in her Instagram story on Wednesday.

In 2019, Kamineni had posted a photo of the actor wearing the ring saying, "A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer. Missing u already. Catch up soon.”

Back then too, Bhatia had clarified the truth. Reports from IB Times suggested that the “Lust Stories 2” actor responded to the tweet at that time, saying, "This bottle opener shall have many memories attached to it. Felt awesome to catch up after so long, waiting to see you soon, miss u more." The specific comment is however no longer visible on Twitter.

In 2019, Tamannaah Bhatia had starred alongside megastar Chiranjeevi in the historical action film "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy," produced by Ram Charan under the Konidela Production Company banner. The then viral photo was shared by Kamineni shortly after the release of the movie.

Bhatia has worked extensively in the southern film industry and has starred in the Bahubali movies. She will next be seen with superstar Rajinikanth in “Jailer”, followed by the Chiranjeevi-starrer “Bhola Shankar”.