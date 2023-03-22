 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Does Maharashtra have the fiscal wiggle room to meet protesting farmers’ demands?

Pallavi Singhal
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Protesting farmers recently got a respite when the Maharashtra government agreed to meet several of their demands

Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis present's first Eknath Shinde-govt state Budget for 2023-24

Protesting farmers, who were walking from Maharashtra’s Nashik to Mumbai last week, called off their long march on Saturday, March 18, after the government promised to fulfil most of their demands.

What will be the fiscal burden of fulfilling these promises?

The march had started from Dindori town, located around 195 km away from Mumbai, on March 12, with the main demand of farmers being a subsidy of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers hit by a price crash, 12-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers and a waiver of farm loans.

“They considered all of the points we had raised during our discussions and even relayed orders to district collectors for their implementation. So we compromised a little as well, and called off the march at the subsidy of Rs 350 per quintal for onion. We at least got something,” Ajit Nawale, general secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, said.