you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Doctors hesitate to use life-saving COVID-19 drug, considering patient’s expenses: Report

Marketed as Actemra in India by Cipla, Roche pharma’s Tocilizumab costs Rs 60,000 per dose

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The cost of a “life-saving” drug used to treat complications from COVID-19 is making doctors in private hospitals think twice before administering it, as they consider the financial capabilities of the patient.

Marketed as Actemra in India by Cipla, Roche pharma’s Tocilizumab costs Rs 60,000 per dose. Approved for use in treatment of autoimmune diseases – six months of treatment for rheumatoid arthritis costs patients Rs 2.5 lakh.

Healthcare professionals are thus being cautious while administering the drug, despite the fact that it is life-saving for patients who develop complication called cytokine storm – an extreme immune system response to the coronavirus, as per a report by The Economic Times.

The drug modulates IL6 protein to slow down cytokine response and has saved many gravely ill COVID-19 patients.

On May 12, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 30 out of 40 patients it had used this drug on had “encouraging results”, the report added.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The predicament is severe in private hospitals, while public hospitals are completely dependent on corporate donations for provision of the drug. An official at a private hospital said as per the report that they are using the drug “only on those patients who can afford it, there is also a shortage of this drug.”

Shivkumar Utture, Head of Indian Medical Association – Mumbai chapter, said corporates have donated 40 doses of the drug to be given to public hospitals.

“This is an expensive drug and patients of public hospitals definitely cannot afford this, so we are depending on donations,” Utture said.

Leena Menghaney, a lawyer with Doctors without Borders pointed out the issue of “equal access” adding that the high price leads to questions of a “discriminatory system”. “This seems to be a classic case of profiteering by pharma companies and inequitable access of this drug,” she said.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

First Published on May 21, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

