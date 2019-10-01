Do not say extreme things: FM Nirmala Sitharaman responds to PMC Bank depositor's suicide threat

Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank of India is the appropriate regulator, not the Finance Ministry.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's twitter discourse turned dire on September 30, when a depositor of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank replied to her tweet on the matter with a suicide threat.
In an appeal to the distressed depositor, the finance minister asked him to "not mention/speak/write of such extreme things". (sic)She further clarified that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is the appropriate regulator: "Multi state cooperative institutions do not come under Ministry of Finance, even if they are called banks. RBI is their regulator and they are taking action." (sic)
I appeal to you not to mention/speak/write of such extreme things. Multi state cooperative institutions do not come under Ministry of Finance, even if they are called banks. @RBI is their regulator and they are taking action.
— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 30, 2019
Sitharaman originally tweeted out links for depositors to access for grievance redressal and enquiries.
On the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank matter, a press release through the @PIB_India. Depositors can access the website https://t.co/PERlOr7HUO for any grievance redressal and call on toll free number 1800223993 for enquiries. https://t.co/sTL8TiGUUX— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 30, 2019
To which the fraught depositor replied with: "We expect a quick resolution ... and help otherwise people are bound to consume poison and die" (sic)
Dear Madam, nothing new in this. We expect a quick resolution. There are ample ways to handle the crisis and this is least expected from GOI and RBI.Please accept this as the challenge and help otherwise people are bound to consume poison and die.Rakesh Bhat,7028862699— rakeshbhat2011 (@rakeshbhat2011) September 30, 2019
The finance minister was also quick to alert the other official channels for cognizance and tweeted her response to the RBI, the Finance Ministry and Nirmala Sitharaman's Office.
On the PMC bank issue. @RBI @FinMinIndia @nsitharamanoffc https://t.co/lGtZJ5zZuA— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 30, 2019