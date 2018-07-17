Do not need to be profitable ahead of IPO: Uber CEO

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said that he does not believe the company needs to be profitable ahead of its initial public offer (IPO) scheduled for 2019.

Khosrowshahi was speaking at a conference in the US, according to BloomberQuint. He stressed that the company would need to focus on building positive cash flow as opposed to attaining profitability defined by general accounting principles.

According to the report, Uber has spent close to $10.9 billion in the last decade and reported a profit on its books following the sale of its Southeast Asian business. However, the company lost $312 million not considering taxes, interest and other expenses incurred during the quarter.

The company's working conditions were mired by various allegations of sexual harassment and protests against surge pricing.

Khosrowshahi also said that the hunt for a chief financial officer was underway and has two prospective candidates for the post.