App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Do not intend to increase royalty payout beyond 4.5%: Nestle India

The remark comes even as shareholders were waiting to see whether Nestle India will seek minority shareholders' approval to pay over 4.5 percent in royalties

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nestle India does not intend to raise royalty payout beyond 4.5 percent, the company's Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan told The Financial Express.

The remark comes even as shareholders were waiting to see whether Nestle India will seek minority shareholders' approval to pay over 4.5 percent in royalties. Royalty is a sum paid to a patentee for use of a patent.

"There has been no discussion on this," Narayanan said.

After Nestle India announced December quarter results, brokerage houses including JP Morgan and ICICI Securities said updates on the royalty structure will be closely watched. "Consensus is interpreting this as a precursor to a royalty increase proposal," ICICI Securities said in a post-results report.

related news

Read: Nestle India Q4 net up 9.6% to Rs 341.76 crore

CLSA, however, noted that the company would have to seek shareholder approval regarding its royalty payout. As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), from 2019-20 local units of global multinationals will require approval from 'majority of minority' shareholders in case they intend to make royalty payments beyond two percent of consolidated revenue.

According to the report, even if Nestle India plans to stick to 4.5 percent royalty, it will require shareholders' approval. CLSA's estimates suggest that every one percentage point change in royalty impacts earnings by 4-5 percent for companies such as Nestle India.

Read: Nestle India gains as Macquarie expects strong operating income with higher volume growth

"As a responsible corporate citizen, we will continue to comply with all relevant rules and regulations with respect to the existing arrangement where currently no changes are foreseen," Nestle India told the newspaper.

In 2014, the board of Nestle India had approved a 100 bps increase in royalty paid to parent Nestle SA to 4.5 percent through a staggered increment of 20 basis points (100 bps=1 percentage point) each over the next five years.

Narayanan said technology, brands and processes used by Nestle India belong to the global parent and these are of global standard adapted locally in the country. "There is no patented technology that India has put forward," he added.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Market #Nestle

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.