Do disinvestment plans need a reset?

Dec 28, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's often-repeated statement 'the government has no business to be in business' guided the drawing up of an ambitious privatisation pipeline. While Air India sale succeeded, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) divestment failed.

It was touted as a game changer but big-ticket privatisation has been a mixed bag as the government faces unanticipated challenges of lukewarm investor response, employee union agitation and legal hurdles.

Tata Group acquired debt-ridden Air India last year but the government had to call off two transactions -- BPCL and SAIL's Bhadrawati Steel Plant --- due to lack of buyer interest, and terminated the strategic sale of Central Electronics Ltd (CEL) as the successful bidder was disqualified for non-disclosure of pending legal cases.

The sale of Pawan Hans too is in limbo as the successful bidder has a pending NCLT case against it.

The government in the current fiscal (April-December) has raised about Rs 31,100 crore from CPSE (Central Public Sector Enterprise) disinvestments as against the full-year budget target of Rs 65,000 crore. In the last four years, the government has missed the disinvestment target set in the budget by a wide margin.

More than half of the proceeds raised so far from disinvestment came from the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The government sold a 3.5 per cent stake at Rs 949 per share, helping the government raise Rs 21,000 crore.