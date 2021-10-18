MARKET NEWS

DMart CEO Ignatius Noronha enters billionaire club

Ignatius Noronha held 1,30,74,043 shares or about 2.02 percent stake in DMart as of September quarter after selling nearly 52,000 shares since June quarterly results.

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
Ignatius Navil Noronha, CEO of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs DMart retail stores, joins the billionaires list as the company’s shares have risen 113 percent this year.

Ignatius Navil Noronha, the chief executive officer of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs DMart retail stores, joined the prestigious billionaire club after his wealth surged as share price of the company jumped nearly 11 percent on October 18, touching a new 52-week high. However, the stock gave up all those gains and fell by more than 6 percent later on.

This is after the September quarter results (Q2FY22) announced on Saturday, which were seen to be broadly better than analysts’ expectations. As such, some profit booking was expected, given the stock’s sharp run-up at a time when there hasn’t been a significant improvement in its business prospects. Note that the DMart stock had risen as much as 25 percent in October ahead of the Q2 results. So far this calendar year, the stock has appreciated by around 80 percent.

Noronha held 1,30,74,043 shares (about 2.02 per cent stake) in DMart as of September quarter after selling nearly 52,000 shares since June quarterly results.

Noronha holds a management degree from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. He was hired by Avenue Supermarts founder Radhakishnan Damani in 2004 and was appointed as the CEO of the company in 2007, according to a report in Mint.

Prior to Avenue Supermarts, Noronha has worked with Hindustan Unilever.

Avenue Supermarts reported consolidated profit after tax of Rs 418 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, an increase of 110 percent from Rs 199 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Sequentially, the profit is significantly higher from Rs 95.36 crore (low base due to lockdown impact).

Consolidated revenue came in higher at Rs 7,789 crore for the quarter, an increase of 47 percent compared to Rs 5,306 crore in June 2020 quarter. Sequentially, the revenue is higher by 50 percent from Rs 5,183 crore.
