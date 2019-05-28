App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

DLF transfers Rs 330 cr land to JV with GIC for settlement of dues

In December 2017, the realty firm DLF entered into this joint venture with GIC when DLF promoters sold their entire 40 per cent stake in DCCDL for nearly Rs 12,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty major DLF has transferred a three acre land worth Rs 330 crore in Gurugram to its joint venture with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and is in process to hand over a Noida shopping mall to settle dues. DLF owed Rs 8,700 crore to DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) as on December 31, 2018.

In December 2017, the realty firm DLF entered into this joint venture with GIC when DLF promoters sold their entire 40 per cent stake in DCCDL for nearly Rs 12,000 crore.

This deal included sale of 33.34 per cent stake in the DCCDL to GIC for about Rs 9,000 crore and buyback of remaining shares worth about Rs 3,000 crore by the DCCDL.

DLF holds 66.66 per cent while GIC holds 33.34 per cent stake in the JV firm DCCDL.

related news

In its latest analyst presentation, DLF has informed that the company has transferred 3.05 acre land parcel near Mall of India, Gurugram for Rs 330 crore.

The 2 million sq ft Mall of India project at Noida in Uttar Pradesh is in process to be transferred to DCCDL at a valuation of Rs 2,950 crore, it added.

Post this transaction, the outstanding amount would come down to around Rs 5,450 crore.

To settle this balance amount by next year, DLF has proposed to sell its stake in its prime commercial project Horizon Centre in Gurugram, Haryana for about Rs 850 crore.

That apart, it plans to transfer its mall at Saket in South Delhi at a valuation of Rs 1,050 crore. Another Rs 1,000 crore is proposed to be settled through transfer of DLF's commercial land in Chennai, while Rs 1,100 crore would be settled as per the previous contract with group firm DLF Assets Ltd.

DLF is in discussion with the DCCDL for identifying other assets to settle the remaining Rs 1,450 crore dues.

DCCDL currently holds about 28 million sq ft of rent-yielding commercial assets, largely in Gurugram, with annual rental income of about Rs 2,800 crore.
First Published on May 28, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

AILET Result 2019: Delhi National Law University Declared AILET Result ...

DRDO Recruitment 2019: DRDO Announces Recruitment for Technicians at d ...

#JCBKiKhudayi Memes Take Over Social Media: Want to Know More About JC ...

Two Cops Arrested as Video of 5 Faridabad Policeman Belting a Woman Go ...

It’s Suicidal: Lalu Yadav’s Advice as Rahul Gandhi Makes Up His Mi ...

WATCH | Australia are Definitely Pre-tournament Favourites: Malinga

Amid Opposition From TN, Experts Say Karnataka’s Mekedatu Dam Would ...

'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: Board Announces 12th Results ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty trades around 11,900, Sensex trades lower ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Reliance Capital surges on debt reduction plans

Edelweiss Securities remains positive on Zee Entertainment after Q4 ea ...

Amit Shah, Narendra Modi have chance to convert BJP's fledgling footpr ...

Amid thawing India-Pakistan tensions after election results, neighbour ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series India launch LIVE updates: Reno 10X Zoom Edition feat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.