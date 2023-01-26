 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DLF sales bookings rise 45% to Rs 6,599 crore in April-December; to meet Rs 8,000 crore target for FY23

Jan 26, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

DLF's -- the country's largest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation -- sales bookings stood at Rs 4,544 crore in the year-ago period.

Realty major DLF Ltd has achieved a 45 per cent growth in sales bookings to Rs 6,599 crore in April-December this fiscal on better demand and is on track to achieve its annual sales guidance of Rs 8,000 crore, a senior company official said.

"We have achieved robust growth in our sales bookings in the first nine months of this fiscal year. The sales are driven by demand for good quality products," DLF Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer Aakash Ohri told PTI.

He said the company has launched apartments and independent floors at different price points, which helped in achieving better sales.