DLF Q3 profit tanks 92% to Rs 335.15 crore

Realty major DLF on Tuesday reported a 92 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 335.15 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal, as it had posted an exceptional profit in the year-ago period from stake sale in rental arm to GIC.
Its net profit stood at Rs 4,091.27 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Total income, however, rose to Rs 2,405.89 crore during October-December quarter of 2018-19 fiscal year from Rs 1,855.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.