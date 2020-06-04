App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

DLF posts Rs 1,857 crore loss in March quarter

For the entire last fiscal year, DLF reported a net loss of Rs 583.19 crore as against a net profit of Rs 1,319.22 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty major DLF on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,857.76 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year, mainly due to reversal of deferred tax assets (DTA) as it adopted a lower tax rate. It had posted a net profit of Rs 436.56 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 1873.8 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal from Rs 2,660.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the entire last fiscal year, DLF reported a net loss of Rs 583.19 crore as against a net profit of Rs 1,319.22 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.

Close

Total income fell to Rs 6,884.14 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 9,029.41 crore in the previous year

related news

"In view of COVID-19, after a thorough analysis and following a prudent approach, the company has undertaken certain provisions to reflect changes in the carrying value of some of its assets and investments. This has led to a one-time, exceptional provision (net of taxes) of Rs. 272 crore," the statement said.

Further, there was a one-time DTA reversal of Rs 1,916 crore, on adoption of lower-tax rate, it added.

"While our liquidity, balance sheet, brand image and product quality inspire confidence to withstand these uncertain times and enable us to stay committed to our strategy, we remain vigilant and agile to tackle any unforeseen challenges that may arise.” said Ashok Tyagi, Whole Time Director, DLF said.

The company said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to industry-wide short-term recalibration of demand.

"While the long-term impact and full extent of this crisis remain to be seen, the company retains a positive outlook for the long term on account of its healthy Balance sheet, strong brand image and unwavering commitment to quality," DLF said.

The company said it has met all its stakeholder commitments and has not availed any moratoriums or deferments on its debt obligations.

The company has sufficient liquidity to sail through these uncertain times.

"This crisis has presented an opportunity for DLF to undertake exercises in being leaner and far more efficient in terms of its cost structure. Our heightened approach to cost optimisation is expected to help ensure healthy margins in the times to come," DLF said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:07 pm

tags #Business #DLF #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt mulling making large firms disclose MSME dues: Nitin Gadkari

Govt mulling making large firms disclose MSME dues: Nitin Gadkari

Unlock 1.0 | Centre releases SOPs for shopping malls; gaming arcades and children play area to remain shut

Unlock 1.0 | Centre releases SOPs for shopping malls; gaming arcades and children play area to remain shut

Coronavirus Unlock 1 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening hotels

Coronavirus Unlock 1 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening hotels

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.