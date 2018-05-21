DLF posts consolidated Q4 profit of Rs 244 crore, revenue at Rs 1,846 crore

DLF posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 244 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2018. The consolidated revenue for the period was Rs 1,846 crore and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 454 crore.

Consolidated revenue for the full year FY18 was Rs 7,663 crore with EBIDTA of Rs 3,334 crore.

The full-year net profit was Rs 4,476 crore, including exceptional gain on account of fair valuation of DLF’s residual stake in DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL).

The earnings per share (EPS) for the year stood at Rs 25.02.

The Board of Directors declared a final dividend of Rs 0.80 per share for the last fiscal, subject to the approval by shareholders. This is in continuation of the interim dividend of Rs 1.20 per share declared and paid during the month of March.

DCCDL is being accounted as a Joint Venture. The consolidated results thus are not comparable to prior periods.

DCCDL recorded revenues of Rs 4,930 crore in FY18, a growth of 13 percent over Rs 4,363 crore recorded in FY17. The net profit grew to Rs 1,421 crore, a growth of 15 percent over Rs 1,240 crore recorded in FY17.

The company witnessed increased interest in the residential business especially in its luxury portfolio located in DLF 5, Gurugram. The markets are expected to have bottomed out and a revival is on the cards in the medium term.

In the last 2 quarters, the company has achieved net sales of approximately Rs 1,000 crore and expects to sustain similar momentum in the current fiscal.

DLF commenced development of initial phase - approximately 2 msf, of the Midtown project located in Central Delhi. The total development potential of the project is approximately 7 msf, which is expected to be developed over the next 5-6 years.

Commercial segment of the business continued to exhibit growth. Gross leasing achieved during the year stood at 6.76 msf, out of which 5.96 msf is attributable to DCCDL Group.

Rental values to exhibit significant growth as substantial leasing is after the expiry of 9-year cycle and rentals being reset to mark-to-market rentals, which typically are 25-30% higher.

Keeping in-line with the growth in the sector and continued interest, the Company had bid and subsequently been chosen has the highest bidder for a prime land parcel in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram, opposite to the existing business district of Cyber City.

The commercial development is slated to be on similar lines as of its existing asset Horizon Centre located in DLF 5, Gurugram. The development potential of this project is approx. 2.5 msf. The company has also initiated the design and conceptual plans for another development located in Chennai, with development potential in excess of 5 msf.

The company aims to achieve its objective of a net debt zero level at DLF Limited level by end of the current fiscal. The net debt which stood at Rs. 6,256 crore as of March 31, 2018, is expected to be retired by end of current fiscal through equity issuances during the current year.