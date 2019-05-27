App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

DLF cuts net debt by 34% in Q4 to Rs 4,483 cr

According to an investors presentation, DLF's net debt has come down "from Rs 7,224 crore in Q3 of FY19 to Rs 4,483 crore in Q4 of FY19".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty major DLF reduced its net debt by 38 per cent during the fourth quarter of last fiscal to Rs 4,483 crore with the help of funds raised from selling shares to institutional investors.

According to an investors presentation, DLF's net debt has come down "from Rs 7,224 crore in Q3 of FY19 to Rs 4,483 crore in Q4 of FY19".

In March, DLF raised Rs 3,173 crore by selling shares to institutional investors through its qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer. The company had offered 17.3 crore shares to investors at an issue price of Rs 183.40 per share.

DLF's net net debt would further come down during the current quarter with likely infusion of Rs 2,250 crore into the company by promoters.

related news

In December 2017, the promoters had infused Rs 9,000 crore into the company and promised to pump in Rs 2,250 crore more.

The fund infusion was after they sold their entire stake in DLF's rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) for Rs 11,900 crore.

This big-ticket deal included the sale of a 33.34 per cent stake in the DCCDL to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC for Rs 8,900 crore and buyback of remaining shares worth Rs 3,000 crore by DCCDL.

Against this infusion, DLF had issued compulsorily convertible debentures and warrants to promoters entities.

According to the presentation, DLF is targeting a 10 per cent increase in sales bookings in the current 2019-20 fiscal year at around Rs 2,700 crore, on hopes of increase in housing demand.

Sales bookings of the company more than doubled to Rs 2,435 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 1,000 crore in the previous year.

The company is "targeting sales of Rs 2,700 crore in 2019-20 (i.e 10 per cent increase over 2018-19)," DLF said in an analyst presentation.

DLF has an unsold inventory of around Rs 11,650 crore, it added.

"The company continued to see good sales in the residential segment. We have started monetising our ready-to-occupy inventory across the country in the premium and luxury segments," DLF said.

The company is now gearing towards the next cycle of development and is planning to build 17 million sq ft of residential and commercial space in the near future.

Earlier this week, DLF reported a 76 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 436.56 crore for March quarter from Rs 247.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,660.95 crore as compared with Rs 1,845.92 crore in the year-ago period.

For entire 2018-19, net profit declined to Rs 1,319.22 crore from Rs 4,463.86 crore in the previous fiscal. The drop in profit was because of exceptional gain from sales of rental business in 2017-18.

However, total income rose to Rs 9,029.41 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 7,663.71 crore in 2017-18.
First Published on May 27, 2019 11:21 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades twin in white at their baby sho ...

Anurag Kashyap files a complaint against a man harassing his daughter ...

India's Most Wanted vs PM Narendra Modi box office report: Prime Minis ...

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Team India’s coach has some very unusua ...

Kendall Jenner's Stuns in Tiny Polka-dot Bikini Post-breakup

Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscripti ...

COMEDK UGET Result 2019: COMEDK Declares Results at comedk.org; Check ...

Book Excerpt: Meet the Rebel Mystic Poetess, Lal Ded, who Preached Rel ...

Unanimous Support From MLAs Brings Respite for Kamal Nath Govt Crushed ...

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 1 Year of Togetherness with Nick Jonas, Att ...

Beckham at 44 is Still Better than Lingard: Manchester United Fans Swo ...

Confused Pakistani Anchor Thinks PM Modi Was Talking About IAF Pilot A ...

Manpasand Beverages Tanks 20% as Top Management Gets Arrested in GST F ...

India likely to be hit as US considers duties on countries that underv ...

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex up 340 points, Nifty around 11,950; meta ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

BS Yeddyurappa rules out forming Karnataka govt with JD(S), favours fr ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Narendra Modi govt mulling revival of estate duty, BCTT: Banking trans ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch live updates: Pressure sensitive dis ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.