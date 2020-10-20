DIY startup Dukaan raises $6 million in seed funding led by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed

Do-it-yourself startup platform Dukaan, which helps small retailers to set up online stores, has raised USD 6 million (around Rs 44 crore) in seed funding led by Matrix Partners and Lightspeed India.

The Bengaluru-based Dukaan said as many as 13 other marquee angel investors also participated in the funding round, including the founder of Network18 & CEO of Viacom18 Haresh Chawla, founder of Weekend Fund & Product Hunt, Ryan Hoover; Jitendra Gupta, the founder of Jupiter; Shashank Kumar of Razorpay; Freecharge founder Sandeep Tandon, among others.

Founded earlier this year, Dukaan is a DIY platform which enables small merchants with no programming skills to set up an online store within 30 seconds.

Each merchant gets a unique store link on which they can showcase their products or services and further share the link with customers.

Dukaan claims to have over 2.7 million merchants across the country since its launch three months ago. These merchants have generated over 6 lakh orders so far, resulting in a total gross merchandise value of over Rs 100 crore.

Dukaan plans to expand to 60 million SME merchants across multiple categories such as books, consumer goods, grocery, fashion, electronics and professional services.

The capital will be used to expand its geographic operations and enhance its product suite to help merchants widen their digital footprint and grow their business online, Suumit Shah, chief executive and co-founder of Dukaan said.