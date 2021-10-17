MARKET NEWS

English
Dixon Tech plans to export 5G millimetre phone to US, jack up production capacity

Dixon has set up a manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 7 million 5G millimetre (mm) phones and is setting up another factory with annual capacity of 30 million smartphones in Noida.

PTI
October 17, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST
Domestic electronics manufacturing firm Dixon Technology has started manufacturing 5G millimetre waves smartphones which will be the first set of devices in the segment to be exported from India, a top company official said on Sunday.

Dixon has set up a manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 7 million 5G millimetre (mm) phones and is setting up another factory with annual capacity of 30 million smartphones in Noida.

The Orbic Myra 5G UW smartphone, which can operate in high frequency bands, is also the first smartphone that has been partly designed in India, Dixon Technologies executive chairman Sunil Vachani told PTI.

The company has bagged a contract from US-based Orbic which sells smart devices for US-based telecom operators. The company has bagged a contract from US-based Orbic which sells smart devices for US-based telecom operators.

The 5G millimetre phone can theoretically provide speed of up to 5 gigabit per second (gbps) on a phone which is over 250 times faster compared to top speed of 4G mobile connection recorded in India.

According to reports, 5G millimetre smartphones have supported speed of around 2 gbps which is around 90 times faster then the top speed recorded by telecom regulator Trai in India on 4G network.

Electronic chip company Qualcomm and a couple of other companies have contributed to the designing of Orbic Myra 5G UW smartphones in India.

Orbic North America CEO Mike Narula in a statement said that this is a golden era for India for its manufacturing ecosystem and to bring its entire portfolio of products for manufacturing at Dixon, including wearables, laptops, mobile hotspots and chromebooks.

"This will further the ’Made in India’ agenda and we plan to export these products to the US, Europe, Australia and Japan in 2022," Narula said.

According to a vendor involved in the development of the smartphone, Dixon will start export this month and is expected to ship 2 million units overseas next year.

Vachani declined to comment on the shipment volume but said that the company has been able to build the factory for manufacturing the 5G millimeter wave mobile phones in record time of five months with capacity of producing 7 million smartphones per annum and there is another mobile factory, coming up in Noida, with annual capacity of 30 million smartphones.
PTI
Tags: #5G #Business #Companies #Dixon Tech #US
first published: Oct 17, 2021 03:05 pm

