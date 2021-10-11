Diwali Offer | DHL Express offers 40% discount on all international shipments

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

To mark the upcoming Diwali festival, logistics firm DHL Express is offering its customers a 40 percent discount on all international shipments. The offer is valid from October 11 to November 6, 2021.

Customers can now send festive hampers, sweets, and gifts to their loved ones living overseas at a lower price to mark the joyous occasion of Diwali, the company said in a statement.

The discount is applicable on shipments weighing 2 to 10 kgs, 15kgs, and 20kgs.

Sandeep Juneja, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, DHL Express India said, “Diwali, the festival of lights brings families and friends together. While the pandemic has grea 00852tly impacted the way we celebrate the festival, we want to ensure that we deliver the happiness that is symbolic of Diwali. The offer is our way to show that we are the team that strives hard to bring our customers closer to their loved ones. We also want to continue to provide our customers with seamless services at great prices in line with our value proposition.”

In order to avail this offer, customers can either give a missed call to 8422930000 or simply SMS DHL to 56161 using offer code: FESTIVAL.

The offer is available across over 650 DHL Express service points in India.

The company had last month announced that it will hike its prices in India by 6.9 percent on an average from January 1, 2022, as part of its annual price revision exercise globally.

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures, the company had said.