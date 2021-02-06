Divi's Labs Q3 net profit rises 31% to Rs 471 crore

Representative Image

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported a 31.05 net profit of Rs 470.62 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 359.09 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income of the company on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 1,720.76 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,437.93 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The company has been able to have normalised operations during the quarter, Divi's Laboratories said.