Divi's Lab Q2 net dips 12% to Rs 357 crore

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on November 5 reported an 11.62 percent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 356.78 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 403.72 crore in the July-September period of 2018-19.

Revenue from operations in the September 2019 quarter, however, rose to Rs 1,445.57 crore as compared with Rs 1,323.93 in the year-ago period, Divi's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.