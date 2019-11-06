App
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 07:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Divi's Lab Q2 net dips 12% to Rs 357 crore

The company said its capital expenditure programmes in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam were going as per schedule and major part of these projects were expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on November 5 reported an 11.62 percent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 356.78 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 403.72 crore in the July-September period of 2018-19.

Revenue from operations in the September 2019 quarter, however, rose to Rs 1,445.57 crore as compared with Rs 1,323.93 in the year-ago period, Divi's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 08:32 pm

tags #Business #Divi's Laboratories Limited #Results

