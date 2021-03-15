English
Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: Dividend rumours, insurance deal in the works, new boss at US bank, rating friction and more

Last Updated: March 15, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

DEALMAKER BABU

A few large HNI investors are mightily impressed with the deal execution skills of this government official who has recently overseen three back-to-back transactions linked to a mega divestment candidate. The pace at which the deals have been pushed through has raised expectations of the big one sailing through smoothly as well. Word on the street is that a hefty dividend is around the corner. But the next crucial step in this divestment exercise will be the submission of the all-important valuation report.

INSURANCE DEAL

The budget announcement to raise the FDI cap in insurance boosted hopes of more foreign moolah in the segment. While hopes of inbound investments remain high, we hear a desi deal is cooking in the sector. A top private suitor is believed to be eyeing the insurance business of an NBFC that recently hit the headlines after its deal with a group from the healthcare space. We will keep you posted on this one for sure.

DONE DEAL

The Tata Group’s plan to buy a majority stake in online grocery startup BigBasket is now awaiting clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The deal is unlikely to run into trouble from the CCI because of the strong competition in the space. The main concern of India’s anti-trust regulator in such cases is whether an enterprise is so dominant that its actions can be termed unfriendly to the consumer. But the segment that BigBasket operates has heavyweights such as Amazon India, Walmart-owned Flipkart, and Reliance, among others. That means there are no major concerns from the CCI vantage and the deal is likely to be cleared soon.

CHANGE OF GUARD

The stage is set for a change in guard at the top when it comes to the South and South East Asian region of this top US bank. The lady at the helm of affairs is hanging up her boots after a stellar career in the financial services industry spanning more than four decades. And the gentleman taking over is a senior executive who has worked with an advisory firm, a private firm and also an asset management firm. Our best wishes to the new team.

ACQUISITION HUNT

This firm recently raised a sizeable chunk of funds via the QIP route and the markets have cheered the move. Next on the firm’s agenda is the acquisition of a few stressed assets in the segment, which had been hit hard in the early days of the pandemic. This company booked record sales during the 2019-2020 fiscal and over the next few weeks and months, the plan is to keep an eye out for projects available at attractive valuations and absorb them.

SEARCH RESULTS

Recently, reports that a large conglomerate is in talks to invest in a local search engine have raised eyebrows. The diversified conglomerate has been eyeing a digital play with multiple acquisitions, but talks with this target entity surprised many because this firm had a below par IPO, has struggled with competition from global tech rivals and though profitable is not scalable. Insiders say this search engine is being pitched by a well-known investment banker who is trying to bundle the firm together with other high-profile digital assets in ecommerce for a sale. Else, this company may not find any takers. Bankers often like to adopt the mix and match strategy. But will the conglomerate see through this tactic? Watch this space for more.

LENDING RATING POINTS

A Kolkata-based NBFC has made up its mind to take on a few raters on sharp downgrades effected recently as it believes the action is completely unjust. Rating downgrades happened following payment defaults by the NBFC to its lenders. The company has its own reasons for that. But the raters won't listen. Post the rating downgrade announcement, in a recent conference call, the top management of the NBFC blasted the raters' action, saying it violates an earlier court order. The company is expected to soon move separate lawsuits against the raters challenging the rating actions. The raters, on the other hand, are pretty firm in their stance. A tug-of-war, isn't it?

OF JABS AND PILOTS

Recent chatter on airlines vaccinating their pilots, crew and ground staff has evoked all kinds of reactions. A pilot in a low-budget airline quipped, "We don't even get tested for COVID-19, vaccination is a long way off!" That is not all. If a pilot has flown a flight that had infected passengers, and shows symptoms appear later, he is asked to test himself and later claim the cost to company. "But that seldom comes," said the pilot. Wonder if the government needs any more convincing to lend airlines financial aid.

TRIAL AND ERROR?

For vaccines developed abroad, the Indian drug regulator insists on having safety and immunogenicity data from the local population to give emergency approval. To generate this data, companies are required to do a bridge trial on 1,500-1,600 participants. This requirement can be waived-off, if the global trial conducted by the vaccine maker has included enough Indians. Serum Institute of India has done a bridge trial for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine while Dr. Reddy's is conducting a bridge study for the Sputnik V vaccine. But we hear this condition of local trial has become a bone of contention in the approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The CDSCO expert panel has turned down Pfizer's application for emergency use authorisation for its vaccine candidate in the absence of any plan on the firm's part to generate safety and immunogenicity data in the local population. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the US, UK, EU and WHO and dozens of other countries. Many Indians living in the US, Europe and Gulf region have already got this vaccine. Pfizer hasn't shown much inclination to conduct the bridge trial in India. Meanwhile Johnson & Johnson hasn't sought permission to conduct bridge trials in India for its single-dose vaccine, which was approved by US and WHO. The Indian regulator has put itself in a situation where it can’t favour one particular vaccine maker by waiving off local trial requirements. On the flip side, this limits COVID-19 vaccine options for the public at large.

WIN SOME, LOSE SOME

It goes without saying that with competition comes conflict. And when it comes to pitching for deals in a hot market, one has to a walk on a tight rope. Buzz is that this investment bank had two mandates in its kitty – one dealing with an IPO and the other dealing with a fundraise. But both the mandates fell in the same segment and the problem was that the two firms concerned are arch rivals. Well, haven’t we heard that before! Predictably, that became more than a tad tricky and we hear the i-bank had to drop one of the mandates and move on.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

