App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2019 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Disturbances affect coal supply, overburden removal in MCL

MCL said that at least 6,000 tonne coal supply and 5,000 cubic meter of overburden removal work were affected due to two incidents of work disturbances recently at its Talcher colliery.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (A Miniratna Subsidiary Company of Coal India Limited) on October 5 said at least 6,000 tonne coal supply and 5,000 cubic meter of overburden removal work were affected due to two incidents of work disturbances recently at its Talcher colliery.

Overburden removal at Ananta opencast project (OCP) was affected on Thursday night after a man of Burdabanpur village unauthorisedly entered the mine premises and damaged equipment to stop dewatering operations from the sump to the external mine area, a company official said.

The same person was also involved in stone-pelting on vehicles at the mine on Friday morning and kidnapping of two employees of MCL.

Close

The project officer of Ananta OCP lodged a complaint with the police in this regard and safe release of the abducted employees could be secured on Friday afternoon, MCL Spokesperson said.

related news

The mining operations the Ananta OCP were normalised at 2:45 PM after the sub-collector and the SDPO, Talcher, intervened.

Besides affecting the OB Removal to the tune of 5000 cubic metre, stoppage of dewatering operations affected coal production at Ananta OCP.

Earlier, some people obstructed coal transportation from 11 AM to 1 PM at Biswal Chhak near Dera village in Talcher on Thursday, due to which the supply of about 6000 tonne coal from Bhubaneswari OCP was affected. Estimated loss due to this was Rs 2.4 crore, he added..

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 5, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Business #Economy #MCL (Mahanadi Coalfields - CIL subsidiary)

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.