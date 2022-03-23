Disrupt business models to get jobs done for customers

The pandemic has accelerated the pace of the already-changing customer preferences.

For long, my friend Patricia Seybold (celebrated author of Customers.com and Customer Revolution) and I were advocating the importance of making it easy for customers to do business with you. I have been telling my clients that customer relationship management is not a software issue but a mindset issue. Every time I think everything that can be written about customer relationship management has been done, something new crops up.

I believe that extending the relationships with customers should be beyond mere profits and drive innovation in terms of delivering even more value to them, which in turn will create more value for everyone. This “Outside-In” perspective can actually trigger major business model changes in this era of transient competitive advantages. Take for instance the case of banking industry. Google, PayU, post-office, Bitcoin, Apple, Alibaba and the like are the new competitors for banks. It is estimated that by 2024 one third of banks’ business will be taken away by non-banking competitors. The traditional business of bank being a payment and financing institution is getting disrupted. Customer service-related issues would be more and more prominent with Apples, Googles and Amazons of the world taking over some of these value chain elements of banks. Even with regulatory protection, banks may soon become backend utilities if they don't do anything to change this competitive scenario.

The pandemic has accelerated the pace of the already-changing customer preferences. Customers don’t care who solves their problem. If they want to have a solution to fulfil a financial need, it does not matter who provides it – Amazon, Google or their bank. Companies need to know the changes that are taking place rapidly around them since 2020 and this needs a constant touch with the customers to understand where the preferences are shifting. Like so many other management buzzwords, is CRM past its by-sale date? I am not too sure, unless your company is using this along with data analytics to experiment and innovate in taking care of new jobs needed by your customers to win them over.

There is no need to emphasise the holistic nature of business models, their link to business strategy, relevance to both startups and legacy companies seeking to reinvent themselves. At the centre of all this today should be the customers themselves. Everything you do for your business should be centred around them and with certain processes in place – your business will never lose its orientation that many had lost during the first wave and second wave of COVID.

Business models are described as the architecture or blueprint by which an enterprise will operate, suggesting a broad range of components. A typical business model should have nine parts: key activities, key resources, value proposition, customer and relationships, value chain, channels, cost structure and revenue streams. When it comes to customer relationships, you must ask four key questions: How do we get, keep and grow customers? Which customer relationships have we established? How are they integrated with the rest of our business model? How much are the costs?

Our engagements in business model innovation using Rita McGrath processes follow many principles but most prominent is the idea of arenas and jobs to be done for customers. First, companies do not compete within an industry boundary any more but in meeting a job to be done for customers in different geographies – we term that as arenas. The job to be done is essentially how customers seek the outcome to a problem or need they have and which all companies they may approach for the same. They do not want perfect solutions; just be good enough and quick.

Innovation comes from thinking outside the box in terms of how to get the job done in new ways. Here’s where the outside-in approach comes in handy. A strong business model builds in switching costs, is relationship oriented, has a strong network effect, solves an ongoing customer problem, enhances the customer experience and involves co-creation wherever feasible.

It will be interesting to see how the relationships offer a platform for developing new business models. Imagine a model based on the roles played by different segments in business and perhaps companies can actually make customers do part of the work to drive the fulfilment. When planning to compete in an existing arena, it is best to play by unconventional ways with role re-definition to serve as the basis for a new business model.

The changes in behaviour are rapid and the jobs to be done are being served by many others in different ways. Look at how Swiggy changed the way by which people eat outside food at home and millennials consider it as a jumbo restaurant. Just as in the example of banks, in order for them to compete effectively perhaps banks may want to enter into the pre and post-financial transaction situation. They may want to advise customers when to buy what and how, perhaps?