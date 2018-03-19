Dispute settlement-related challenges to be key focus area in WTO mini-ministerial meet: WTO DG Azevedo

The challenges surrounding the dispute settlement system at the WTO--an international body dealing with the rules of trade between nations--will be one of the key focus areas on Tuesday at the mini-ministerial meet in New Delhi.

“We have very significant challenges before us. We have the dispute settlement system compromised by the blockage in the appointment of appellate body members and this would be the focus of the conversations in New Delhi,” Roberto Azevedo, Director General WTO said at a CII event today.

World Trade Organization (WTO) has a seven- member appellate body in its dispute settlement system. However, there are only four judges currently, with position for three member remaining vacant for over a year due to lack of consensus among countries with decision related to the appointments. This has lead to a delay in decision making in dispute settlement.

India is hosting an informal mini-ministerial meeting of the members of the WTO, which is being attended by representatives of 50 countries. The meeting is crucial as it comes against the backdrop of the recent announcement in the increase in tariffs in the US on steel and aluminium, and Washington dragging India to the WTO against export incentive programmes.

“We are facing many challenges in and outside trade environment globally is very risky at this point of time. We will have an open and honest conversation at the informal WTO meeting,” said Azevedo, who will also meet PM Modi and other ministers today.

He also said the conversations are ongoing and whatever comes out of the informal meeting in New Delhi will be useful to the those that will take place in the headquarters in Geneva.

A senior government official said there will also be discussions related to use of WTO non-compliant measures used by countries, guidance on negotiations related to agriculture and trade services.

The informal meeting of ministers will provide an opportunity to engage in free and frank discussions that it will lead to political guidance on some major issues, the commerce ministry had said.

The meeting will also provide an opportunity for ministers to explore in greater detail the options on different issues for re-invigorating the WTO.