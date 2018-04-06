App
Source: PTI

Disproportionate assets case against former corporator

Thane city police today registered a case for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets against former MNS corporator Sudhakar Chavan.

Police registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Chavan and others while probing the builder Suraj Parmar suicide case in which he is an accused.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohite, who is investigating the Parmar suicide case, said that it was found that Sudhakar Chavan and his wife had amassed property worth Rs 10.96 crore when he was a corporator between April 1992 to October 2015.

The value of his assets was 40 per cent more than his known sources of income, the ACP said.

The case was registered at the Vartak Nagar police station against 33 persons including Sudhakar Chavan, his associates, some family members and some officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation, a police release added.

Nobody has been arrested yet.

Sudhakar Chavan was one of the four corporators from the city who were booked by police for allegedly abetting the suicide of builder Suraj Parmar of Cosmos Group.

Parmar shot himself at one of his construction sites on October 7, 2015. He left behind a 13-page suicide note where he said that these corporators and some civic officials were harassing him for bribes.

Then corporators Sudhakar Chavan (MNS), Vikrant Chavan (Congress), Hanumant Jagdale and Najeeb Mulla (NCP) were arrested and later released on bail in the case, in which the police have filed the charge sheet.

Sudhakar Chavan had been TMC standing committee chairman many times during his career as a

tags #Real Estate

