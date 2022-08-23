Disney ropes in Google veteran Sajith Sivanandan to lead Disney+ Hotstar

Google veteran Sajith Sivanandan has been appointed the executive vice president and head of Disney+ Hotstar, India’s leading streaming service, Disney's International Content and Operations Group said on August 23

The appointment comes as Disney+ Hotstar enters a challenging period after losing the streaming rights for one of its biggest draws, the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, to Viacom18.

“I am delighted to have Sajith join our executive team and lead the innovative team at Disney+ Hotstar. His deep experience in the region, combined with his strong leadership and business management skills will greatly benefit Disney+ Hotstar as the platform embarks on its next phase of growth,” said Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International Content & Operations, The Walt Disney Company.

Sivanandan, who built Google Pay in India, takes up his new role from October, with a dual reporting line to Campbell and K Madhavan, President, Disney Star and Country Manager, The Walt Disney Company, India.

He takes over from Sunil Rayan who quit the company in June after a stint of over two years.

Sivanandan will be responsible for overall business operations in India, defining the streaming service's "strategic business priorities" and charting a product roadmap for growth, the company said in a statement.

After witnessing rapid growth in recent years, the OTT market in India had entered a transformational phase that called for an ingenious approach to innovate for growth, Madhavan said.

“Sajith’s wealth of experience that he has gained over the years makes him the best person to lead Disney+ Hotstar on this journey,” he said.

Sivanandan joins Disney+ Hotstar after spending over 14 years across various roles at Google, most recently serving as Managing Director and Business Head of Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives for its Asia- Pacific region.

He also led Google Pay in India, with responsibility for building the business from the ground up, defining and designing the overall strategy and growth for the service in the country, a company statement said.

Home-coming

Sivanandan began his professional career with Star TV in India in 1996 where he managed the North India market for Channel V.

"The opportunity to come back home to where I started my career and to work alongside a very talented team to serve Disney+ Hotstar users in India and in emerging countries is one that is both a privilege and an honour," he said.

Earlier this month, Walt Disney lowered the subscriber target for Disney+ Hotstar, expecting the service to reach up to 80 million by the end of fiscal 2024.

Disney's chief financial officer Christine McCarthy said the company intended to refine the target over time, as subscriber visibility in India would be clearer once the ICC and BCCI cricket rights sales processes were completed.

"As you may know we recently made the disciplined decision to not proceed with the Indian Premier League digital rights and we'll evaluate these rights with that same discipline," she said during the company's earnings call on August 10.

The company also lowered the overall guidance, with Disney+ expecting to hit 215 million to 245 million global subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024 against previously announced 230 million to 260 million.

Viacom18 secured the consolidated IPL digital streaming rights for the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,758 crore for the 2023-2027 period in an auction in June 2022.

In June, Disney Star said in a statement that it would focus on growing its slate of original entertainment content for Hotstar and its television channels apart from exploring other multiplatform cricket rights.

Analysts, however, think that Disney+ Hotstar could face a significant impact on its user base after it failed to secure these rights.

For the third quarter ended July 2, 2022, Disney+ Hotstar added 8 million paid subscribers taking its paid user base to 58.4 million, a 30 percent jump from 44.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The service accounted for about 38.4 percent of Disney+'s paid subscriber base that stood at 152.1 million, up 31 percent from 116 million subscribers in the same quarter last year.

The service earns the company significantly less than other mature markets. Disney+ Hotstar's monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to $1.20 for the third quarter ended July 2, 2022, a 54 percent increase from $0.78 in the same quarter last year, due to higher per-subscriber advertising revenue.

An average Disney+ customer in the US pays $6.27 a month, while an average International customer (excluding Disney+Hotstar) pays $6.31 a month.

In India, Disney+ Hotstar competes with rivals such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, and SonyLIV.

