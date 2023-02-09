 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Disney+ Hotstar loses 3.8 million paid subscribers in its biggest quarterly decline to date

Vikas SN
Feb 09, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

Disney+ Hotstar's paid member base dropped 6 percent to 57.5 million for the quarter. This comes amid a major reorganisation at the media and entertainment giant under the recently reinstated CEO Bob Iger

Disney+ Hotstar's paid member decline also dragged down the total paid subscriber base of Disney's flagship streaming service Disney+ (Representative image)

Disney's video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar lost 3.8 million paid subscribers for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022, marking the biggest-ever quarterly subscriber decline since the media and entertainment conglomerate started disclosing the service's paid member base in April 2020.

Disney+ Hotstar's member base was at 57.5 million for the quarter, a 6 percent decline from 61.3 million in the previous quarter.

This is only the second time that the streaming service has ever reported a quarterly decline in its member base with the previous one being Q4 2021 when the service lost 1.6 million subscribers. Disney follows an October to September fiscal year.

Disney's chief financial officer Christine McCarthy had previously warned about this decline in November 2022, citing the absence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.