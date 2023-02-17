Disney+ Hotstar faces outage amid the India-Australia test match

Those watching the ongoing India-Australia test match on Disney+ Hotstar were in for a disappointment as the online streaming platform faced outage for several hours on February 17.

Viewers started tweeting that they are unable to access the Disney-owned video streaming service on the web, mobile apps or television apps.

At the time of writing this article, we were unable to stream any content on Disney+ Hotstar's website or mobile apps.

According to Downdetector, a crowdsourced website that tracks outage reports, people have been facing issues accessing the service since 11.30am.

The company has acknowledged this problem on Twitter, stating that it is witnessing "some unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web". The team is currently working to resolve this issue as soon as possible, it said.

While Disney+ Hotstar has not disclosed any specific information on what caused this outage, several people on Twitter have pointed out Hotstar's domain had expired, which likely led to the service breakdown. The domain has now been renewed for 10 more years until 2033. We have reached out to Disney for a comment. Earlier this month, Disney reported that Disney+ Hotstar lost 3.8 million paid subscribers for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022, marking the biggest-ever quarterly subscriber decline since the media and entertainment conglomerate started disclosing the service's paid member base in April 2020.

Buy IPCA Laboratories; target of Rs 990: Motilal Oswal Disney+ Hotstar's member base was at 57.5 million for the quarter, a 6 percent decline from 61.3 million in the previous quarter. This is only the second time that the streaming service has ever reported a quarterly decline in its member base with the previous one being Q4 2021 when the service lost 1.6 million subscribers. Disney+ Hotstar accounted for about 35.5 percent of the total paid subscriber base of Disney+ which was at 161.8 million for the quarter, down from 164.2 million subscribers in the previous quarter. Note that Disney+ Hotstar is currently available in India and certain Southeast Asia markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, although a majority of the subscribers are from India.

Moneycontrol News