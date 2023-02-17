 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Disney+ Hotstar faces outage amid the India-Australia test match

Feb 17, 2023

Disney+ Hotstar said it is facing "some unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web".

Those watching the ongoing India-Australia test match on Disney+ Hotstar were in for a disappointment as the online streaming platform faced outage for several hours on February 17.

Viewers started tweeting that they are unable to access the Disney-owned video streaming service on the web, mobile apps or television apps.

At the time of writing this article, we were unable to stream any content on Disney+ Hotstar's website or mobile apps.

According to Downdetector, a crowdsourced website that tracks outage reports, people have been facing issues accessing the service since 11.30am.

The company has acknowledged this problem on Twitter, stating that it is witnessing "some unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web". The team is currently working to resolve this issue as soon as possible, it said.