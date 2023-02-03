Will continue to strive to meet disinvestment targets, says DIPAM Secretary

The government will continue to strive to meet disinvestment targets subject to market conditions within the next two months, Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Tuhin Kanta Pandey told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction.

"This year we have done a divestment of Rs 68,000 crore so far, which is close to 70 percent, of our FY24 target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore," he added.

He spoke also about the performance of CPSE indices in recent years and mentioned these indices have consistently outperformed both the Nifty and Sensex. He attributed the strong performance to the consistent dividend policy of PSUs and their high governance standards.

Moneycontrol News