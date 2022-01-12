Disillusionment among youth one of 5 top risks facing India: World Economic Forum

The coronavirus pandemic is widening social divide and poses risk to global recovery, says WEF report. File photo: Reuters

Widespread disillusionment among youth and digital inequality are among the top five risks facing India, the World Economic Forum has said in a report released on January 12.

The Global Risk Report 2022, published ahead of the online Davos Agenda meeting next week, mentions fracture of interstate relations, debt crises and failure of technology governance as the other three risks for the country.

It summarises youth disillusionment as a societal problem, which includes youth disengagement, lack of confidence or trust of existing economic, political and social structures at a global scale.

The disillusionment is negatively impacting social stability, individual well-being and economic productivity, says the 17th edition of the report.

"Global leaders must come together and adopt a coordinated multi-stakeholder approach to tackle unrelenting global challenges and build resilience ahead of the next crisis," Saadia Zahidi, WEF managing director, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The annual report tracks global risks perceptions among experts and world leaders in business, government and civil society. The study examines risks across five categories—economic, environmental, geopolitical, societal, and technological.

Extreme weather was considered the world's biggest risk in the short term and a failure of climate action in the medium and long term—two to 10 years, Reuters said.

Climate crisis, growing social divides, heightened cyber risks and uneven global recovery, as the coronavirus pandemic lingers on, are the top global risks over the next 10 years, says the report.

The Geneva-based World Economic Forum was forced to put off to the middle of 2022 its annual gathering in Davos following the spread of Omicron variant of the coronavirus. It will host an online Davos Agenda meeting next week.

The pandemic will continue to exacerbate the risks of growing social cleavages, and analysts warn that the global economic recovery will likely be uneven and potentially volatile in the years to come.

Diverging economic recoveries and the fallout of the pandemic threaten global cooperation on other challenges at a time when climate risks loom large, the report says.

The increasing reliance on digital systems, which has only grown in the past two years, has made digital or cybersecurity threats more potent, it warns.

The World Economic Forum is an international non-government organisation that aims “to improve the state of the world” by bringing together business and political leaders, academics, social activists and celebrities.