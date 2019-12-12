App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dish TV re-appoints Jawahar Goel as MD till March 31, 2020; to remain as Chairman

Dish TV said its board at a meeting held on December 12 considered and approved re-appointment of Goel as MD for a period from December 17, 2019 to March 31, 2020

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

DTH service provider Dish TV on December 12 said Jawahar Lal Goel has been reappointed its Managing Director till March 31, 2020. Goel, who is also the Chairman of the company's board, shall continue to be the Chairman post expiry of his tenure as the Managing Director (MD), Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.

As per SEBI regulations, top 500 listed entities need to ensure that Chairperson of a company is a non-executive director and is not related to the MD or CEO with effect from April 1, 2020.

Dish TV said its board at a meeting held on December 12 considered and approved re-appointment of Goel as MD for a period from December 17, 2019 to March 31, 2020 (both days included), the date till which he can continue to assume the position of Chairman and MD as per regulations.

While the board was inclined for re-appointing Goel for a longer term, however, in view of the SEBI regulations it approved his appointment only for the specified period.

The company further said, Goel shall "continue to be the Chairman of the Board of Directors post expiry of his tenure as Managing Director".

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dish TV

