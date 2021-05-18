MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Dish TV lenders invoke pledged shares, sell 5.11 crore shares in open market

In a regulatory filing Dish TV India said "5,11,97,105 shares have been invoked by the trustee(s) on behalf of lenders to whom shares of Dish have been pledged."

PTI
May 18, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST
Dish TV

Dish TV

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

DTH service provider Dish TV on Tuesday said lenders have invoked 5.11 crore pledged promoters' shares, following which the shareholding of the promoter group firm Direct Media Distribution Ventures Pvt Ltd has come down by 2.78 percent.

In a regulatory filing Dish TV India said "5,11,97,105 shares have been invoked by the trustee(s) on behalf of lenders to whom shares of Dish have been pledged."

These shares were sold in four tranches between December 30 2020- May 12, 2021 in the open market.

As per the regulatory filing, 92.81 lakh shares were sold on December 30, 2020, 92.64 lakh shares on January 7, 2021, 76.60 lakh shares on January 8, 2021, and 2.49 crore shares were sold on May 12, 2021.

Post the transaction, Direct Media Distribution Ventures Pvt Ltd's stake in Dish TV stood at 2.09 percent, as against 4.87 percent earlier, the filing added.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Direct Media Distribution Ventures Pvt Ltd #Dish TV
first published: May 18, 2021 11:23 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.