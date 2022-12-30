 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dish TV AGM: Shareholders again reject resolution for adoption of FY21, FY22 financial statement

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST

Dish TV's largest shareholder Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) and the promoter family led by its former chairman Jawahar Lal Goel were engaged in a legal battle over board representation in the company.

Shareholders of Dish TV have again rejected the proposal for the adoption of audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY21 and FY22 in the AGM held on Thursday.

Earlier, the shareholders of the Direct-to-Home service provider had rejected the proposals to approve the balance sheet of the company for the last two fiscals in the 34th AGM conducted on September 26, 2022.

YBL, having over 24 per cent share, was pushing for reconstitution of the Dish TV board and removal of Goel along with some other persons.

On Thursday, a majority of over 70 per cent shareholders of votes polled in the 35th AGM were against the two resolutions for the adoption of the financial statements.

Resolution no 1, which was for the adoption of the financial statement for FY 2021-22 could get only 26.83 per cent votes of the total polled, while 73.17 voted against it.