Disgruntled flyer writes a complaint in verse, gets a reply as poem from Norwegian Air

A disgruntled British traveller expressed his anguish over being charged EUR 120 for a name change by the Norwegian Airlines in a “scathing” poem and got an equally soothing reply from the low-cost carrier.

The Cornwall-based musician, Gus Dolding started his complaint with the following introductory lines: “Why can't you be fair/Norwegian Air/No headphones do you include/Nine hours with no free food.”

“I admit it was wrong to put his first name as Bill/William Edward Gabriel, the seat who's bum will fill/One hundred and twenty euros for what?/For two minutes of typing that's rather a lot,” he added later.

In the poem composed and posted from New Orleans, US, he also criticised Kiwi.com, the travel services website which booked his flight for him.

Dolding, in a comment on the same Facebook post, explained his ordeal. “Sorry for the scathing poem but I feel the name change fee is extortionate given that it's the same person flying, the flight in question has had a schedule change of around five/six hours, on your website it says we are entitled to a flight change or refund which is a greater amount of admin than a name change which you are offering for free, will you consider letting us change the name for free?”

The Norwegian airline later refunded the fee and admitted that their “vision is sometimes blurred,” but in style. The carrier’s social media team drafted a poem to apologise to Dolding.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience that may have occurred/It can seem like our vision is sometimes blurred/But I can promise you that we try to fly like a bird,” it said.

Gus Dolding wrote another poem (in the picture above) thanking the Norwegian airline for listening to the complaint and waiving the fee.