Tata Group likely in talks to engage outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan beyond September 15

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

Tata Sons and IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services declined to comment on the development.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is learnt to have discussed the engagement of outgoing TCS MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan with the group beyond September 15 in an advisory role, reported PTI citing sources from Tata Group.

There have been early negotiations between the two, according to Tata Group sources who wished to remain anonymous, said the report. This is because the business requires dependable and skilled workers as it diversifies into several technical fields.

"Chandrasekaran has discussed with Gopinathan for his engagement with Tata Group in an advisory role after his notice period ends on September 15. There has been preliminary discussion," a source at one of Tata Group technology firms said.