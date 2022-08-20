Discom dues drop 80% day after power deal restriction on 13 states: Report

A day after the electricity grid operator barred distribution companies from power exchanges for short-term buying and selling, various states and Union Territories reported an 80 percent decline in their outstanding to developers, according to an Economic Times report.

The dues fell to Rs 1,037 crore on Friday from Rs 5,100 crore after some paid up, while others disputed their dues, the report added.

As many as 13 states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh, were barred from buying and selling on power exchange platforms.

Also Read | 13 states barred from participating in power exchanges due to unpaid dues

The power distribution utilities have accumulated outstanding dues of over Rs 1 lakh crore, which is being settled as per a plan formulated by the Centre. Bihar, Manipur and Jharkhand are among the states that have paid up dues, while Maharashtra said it was clearing them as per its regulatory commission's orders, sources told ET.

Two senior executives from the industry told Moneycontrol that while the decision to ban these states from trading in the short-term market is in line with the government’s earlier directive, it may cause disruptions in the near term and could potentially lead to outages in some areas. Power distribution companies (discoms) typically buy electricity from the short-term market to bridge the demand-supply gap.

Also Read | 13 states barred from power exchanges over unpaid dues

Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO), the national grid operator, slapped the ban on buying and selling electricity in the short-term market as per the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules, 2022 that was notified in June.