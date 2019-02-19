App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Disclosure of Nil Divergence as per regulatory norms: Yes Bank

The exchange had sought clarification from the bank regarding Risk Assessment Report for the year ended March 31, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said the disclosure of 'nil divergence' was as per the regulatory guidelines, days after the RBI threatened to take action for making a confidential report public. The bank was of the view that the information received under Risk Assessment Report (RAR) regarding "Divergence" was an Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) and which is likely to be misused or leaked, Yes Bank said in a clarification to National Stock Exchange.

The exchange had sought clarification from the bank regarding Risk Assessment Report for the year ended March 31, 2018.

"It was deemed expedient to share this information through the stock exchanges to all market participants and not to withhold the same till finalisation of the Annual Results," it said.

Thus, it said, the bank has not indulged in any sort of misrepresentation or in providing any misleading information to the stock exchanges and the investors.

related news

"The bank has not made any undue advantage or benefit by disseminating the UPSI. Hence, we humbly submit that the Bank has not misrepresented or mislead the stock exchanges/investors in terms of Regulation 4(1)(c) of Listing Regulations," it said.

Last week, RBI warned Yes Bank of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report in violation of norms.

Yes Bank in a press release earlier last week had said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.

In a regulatory filing Friday, Yes Bank said it has received a letter from the RBI which noted that the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) was marked 'confidential' and it was expected that no part of the report be divulged except for the information in the form and manner of disclosure prescribed by regulations.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 09:12 pm

tags #Business #Market news #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Yes Bank

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.