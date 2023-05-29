Directors on bank boards should not have a conflict of interest, says RBI governor

RBI Governor

Individual directors on the boards of banks should not have any conflict of interest which may hamper their objectivity and independence, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on May 29.

"It is the responsibility of the Board to ensure that policies are in place to identify potential conflicts of interest and deal with them," Das said at a conference of directors of banks organised by the RBI for the private sector lenders in Mumbai.

As banks do their business primarily with depositors’ money and it is, therefore, the responsibility of the board of directors and the management to keep the interest of depositors uppermost in their mind, Das said.

These comments are significant in the backdrop of several cases where RBI has pulled up or penalised directors in private banks and even cooperative banks for various cases of conflict of interest or for misusing the position on the boards.

Das also highlighted that the apexbank has come acros gaps in governance of banks. This comes in after RBI time and again came out with guidelines on appointment of chairperson and conduct of meetings of the board; composition of important committees of the board, etc.

"Despite these guidelines on corporate governance, we have come across gaps in governance of certain banks, with the potential to cause some degree of volatility in the banking sector," Das said.

Further, the governor said that to ensure requisite qualification and expertise in the Board, directors should keep themselves updated with material changes in the bank’s internal environment as well as the external factors that have a bearing on the bank.

"A balanced combination of skills, diversity and expertise commensurate with the size, complexity and risk profile of a bank is what will drive it towards sustainable resilience," said Das.