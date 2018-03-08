App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 08, 2018 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Direct tax mop up rises 19.5% to Rs 7.44 lakh cr in Apr-Feb

The net direct tax collection represents 74.3 percent of the Rs 10.05 lakh crore as per the revised estimates given in Union Budget 2018-19, presented in Parliament last month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Direct Tax collection has risen 19.5 percent to Rs 7.44 lakh crore in the April-February period of the current fiscal, buoyed by a strong pick up in corporate tax.

The net direct tax collection represents 74.3 percent of the Rs 10.05 lakh crore as per the revised estimates given in Union Budget 2018-19, presented in Parliament last month.

"The provisional figures of direct tax collections up to February, 2018 show that net collections are at Rs 7.44 lakh crore which is 19.5 percent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year," a finance ministry statement said.

The gross collections, before adjusting for refunds, rose 14.5 percent to Rs 8.83 lakh crore during 11 month period of the current financial year.

Refunds amounting to Rs 1.39 lakh crore have been issued till February.

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC