Direct Tax collections LIVE: So far in FY24, collections stand at Rs 3.8 lakh crore, up 11.1% year-on-year

India and the US will have a bilateral meeting during the G20 events in Goa during which both sides will seek to boost cooperation in the tourism sector, officials said on Sunday.The bilateral meeting assumes significance as it will take place at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to the US on a state visit. About 75 delegates have registered so far for the G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting, and close to 150 delegates have registered for the G20 Tourism Ministerial meeting, slated to be held here from June 19-22, a senior official in the tourism ministry said during a press interaction here.