    Jun 18, 2023 / 07:53 pm

    Direct Tax collections LIVE: So far in FY24, collections stand at Rs 3.8 lakh crore, up 11.1% year-on-year

    Direct Tax collections LIVE: Corporate tax collections so far in FY24 at Rs 1.57 lakh crore, while personal income tax collections at Rs 2.22 lakh crore. Advance tax collections for April-June 2024 at Rs 1.17 lakh crore as on June 17, up 13.7% year-on-year

    • June 18, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

      US, India to have bilateral meeting on tourism during G20 events in Goa: Official

      India and the US will have a bilateral meeting during the G20 events in Goa during which both sides will seek to boost cooperation in the tourism sector, officials said on Sunday.The bilateral meeting assumes significance as it will take place at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to the US on a state visit. About 75 delegates have registered so far for the G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting, and close to 150 delegates have registered for the G20 Tourism Ministerial meeting, slated to be held here from June 19-22, a senior official in the tourism ministry said during a press interaction here.

    • June 18, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

      NEWS ALERT: Net direct tax collection rises 11 pc to about Rs 3.80 lakh crore so far this fiscal: Finance Ministry

    • June 18, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST

      N Biren Singh, Zoramthanga speak over phone on Manipur violence

      Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday said his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh has spoken to him over the phone and sought his help to restore peace in the neighbouring state. During the telephonic conversation, Singh also requested him to take measures for the safety of Meitei people living in Mizoram, the chief minister said.

    • June 18, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST

      Karnataka CM to call industrial bodies for discussion on power tariff as trade chamber calls for bandh on June 22

      In the wake of outrage by certain industrial bodies over hike in electricity tariff rate, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he would call a meeting with the industrialists for discussions regarding the concerns. The Chief Minister said the uproar was uncalled for as the electricity bills will come down from next month onwards. As the Hubballi-based Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) gave a call for bandh on June 22, the Chief Minister said the office-bearers of industrial bodies were invited to clear the doubts.

    • June 18, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

      PM Modi going on US tour instead of resolving crisis in violence-hit Manipur, says Uddhav

      Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his scheduled visit to the US, and asked why he was going abroad instead of visiting Manipur to resolve the crisis in the violence-hit north-eastern state. Addressing a state-level convention of his party, the first since the rebellion split Shiv Sena last year, he also dared the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

    • June 18, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

      England bowl out Australia for 386 after Khawaja falls

      Australian Usman Khawaja's mammoth innings came to an end when he was bowled for 141 by Ollie Robinson before lunch on day three of the first Ashes test on Sunday, as the tourists just failed to surpass England's first-innings total of 393. Australia, who resumed on 311 for five on a warm, overcast morning at Edgbaston, lost both settled batters Khawaja and Alex Carey before three more wickets fell in quick succession as the visitors ended on 386 - seven runs short of their target.

    • June 18, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

      2nd trial of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Exp conducted

      The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express successfully completed the first phase of the second trial run on Sunday, an official said. The semi high-speed train, which arrived at Hatia station here around 1.36 pm from Patna, left for the Bihar capital on its return leg at 3.55 pm, the official said.The eight-coach express is scheduled to arrive in Patna at 10.10 pm.

    • June 18, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

      RSS says it stands with displaced persons, other victims of Manipur crisis numbering more than 50,000 during this period of terrible grief

      No place for violence, hatred in democracy; solution possible only through mutual dialogue, expression of brotherhood: RSS on Manipur crisis.The right wing organization appeals to Govt, including local administration, police, military and central agencies to help immediately stop violence in Manipur.

    • June 18, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

      PM says people of Kutch will rapidly emerge from devastation, hails India's strength of disaster management

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed confidence that the people of Kutch will rapidly emerge from the devastation caused by Cyclone Biparjoy and hailed the strength of disaster management that India has developed. The cyclone made landfall near Jakhau on the Kutch coast of Gujarat on Thursday evening, felling trees and electric poles and damaging houses. The cyclone affected eight coastal districts of Gujarat the most, but the state reported no loss of life, with the authorities shifting more than a lakh people to safer places.

    • June 18, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

      Nearly 100 die as India struggles with a sweltering heatwave in 2 most populous states

      At least 96 people died in two of India's most populous states over the last several days, officials said Sunday, with swaths of the country reeling from a sweltering heatwave. The deaths happened in northern state of Uttar Pradesh and eastern Bihar where authorities warned residents over 60 and others suffering various maladies to stay indoors during the daytime. All the fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, totalling 54, were reported in Ballia district, some 300 kilometres (200 miles) southeast of Lucknow, the state capital. Authorities found out most of those who passed away were over 60 years old and had pre-existing health conditions, which may have been exacerbated by the intense heat.

    • June 18, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

      Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people, report says

      An overnight shooting in a downtown St. Louis building killed one juvenile and wounded nine others, according to a news report.

      The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, KMOV-TV reported.

    • June 18, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

      The Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021 is being conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur.

      Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by Government of India in 1995, on the occasion of 125th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as a tribute to the ideals espoused by Mahatma Gandhi. The award is open to all persons regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed or gender. The award carries an amount of Rs. 1 crore, a citation, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item.

