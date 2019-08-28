Big changes proposed in income tax rates, slabs; 20% tax for annual income of Rs 10-20 lakh: Report

The government panel on Direct Tax Code has proposed radical revisions to the personal income tax rates and slabs. It has suggested zero tax levy on annual income between Rs 0-2.5 lakh, 10 percent on income between Rs 5 -10 lakh, and 20 percent on income of Rs 10 to 20 lakh.

Annual income above Rs 20 lakh and up to Rs 2 crore is proposed to be taxed at 30 percent, sources told Network18.

Currently, personal income is taxed at 5 percent for income between Rs 2.5 to Rs 5 lakh, at 20 percent for income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, and 30 percent for an income of over Rs 10 lakh.