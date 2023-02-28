Direct flights between Delhi and Copenhagen to resume from March 1

Direct flights between India and Copenhagen will resume from March 1, Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said on February 28.

Air India had stopped its non-stop flight between the two capital cities following the coronavirus outbreak.

The carrier, under its new owner, Tata Sons, will restart direct flights on the route from March 1. The flight will leave New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport on March 1 at 13:30 and reach Copenhagen at 22:20 after eight hours and 50 minutes.

Air India will use 787 Boeing Dreamliner for the flight, with a maximum 256 seats—18 business class and 238 economy class seats.

On February 18, Air India resumed non-stop flights between Delhi and Vienna. Flight AI153 operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from Delhi, taking off at 14:35 and reaches Vienna at 18:45 (local time). The new flights are part of Air India's "Vihaan.AI", which in Sanskrit signifies the dawn of a new era, with identified objectives for Air India over the next five years. The airline plans to increase its market share by over 30 percent in at home, while significantly growing international routes. As part of the plan, Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group and the parent company of Air India, is undertaking an overhaul and expansion of Air India and its unit Air India Express.

