Direct flights between Delhi and Copenhagen to resume from March 1

Feb 28, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

Under its new owner Tata Sons, Air India will restart direct flights on the route on a 787 Boeing Dreamliner, with maximum of 256 seats—18 business class and 238 economy class seats

An Airbus SE A320 of Air India Ltd. in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Air India announced a 470-plane order with Airbus SE and Boeing Co., underscoring the industrys recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the airlines ambition to become a global force after years of contraction.

Direct flights between India and Copenhagen will resume from March 1, Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said on February 28.

Air India had stopped its non-stop flight between the two capital cities following the coronavirus outbreak.

The carrier, under its new owner, Tata Sons, will restart direct flights on the route from March 1. The flight will leave New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport on March 1 at 13:30 and reach Copenhagen at 22:20 after eight hours and 50 minutes.

Air India will use 787 Boeing Dreamliner for the flight, with a maximum 256 seats—18 business class and 238 economy class seats.